Chapter after chapter, the story is emerging. So here is ... THE STORY SO FAR. 1. THE BEGINNING 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS … and on …

THE STORY SO FAR

A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/1-the-beginning-everything-has-a-beginning

A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-2-after-the-beginning

A STORY. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-3-the-author-interjects

A STORY. 4. NEXT. ALMOST.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-4-next-almost

A STORY. 5. YOU CLOSE THE BOOK.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-5-you-close-the-book

A STORY. 6. YOU ARE BACK IN THE BOOKSHOP.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-6-back-in-the-bookshop

A STORY. 7. GENTLE RAIN

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-7-gentle-rain

A STORY. 8. YOU HAVE OPENED THE BOOK.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-8-you-have-opened-the-book

A STORY. 9. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS A SECOND TIME.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-9-the-author-interjects

A STORY. 10 . THE THIRD VISIT

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-10-the-third-visit

A STORY. 11. A EUREKA FROM THE AUTHOR

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-11-a-eureka-from-the-author

A STORY. 12. YOU TURN THE PAGE

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-12-you-turn-the-page

A STORY. 13. YOU ARE BECOMING A REGULAR

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-13-you-are-becoming-a-regular

A STORY. 14. FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU CHOOSE

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-14-for-the-first-time-you-choose

A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-15-it-hurts-when-we-break

A STORY. 16. THE ARCHEOLOGIST UNEARTHS A TREASURE

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-16-the-archeologist-unearths

A STORY. 17. ACROSS THE ROAD, DOWN THE LANE, IN THE FIELD

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-17-across-the-road-down-the-lane

A STORY. 18. THE MUSIC PLAYS

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-18-the-music-plays

A STORY. 19. YOU HAVE FOUND IT

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-19-you-have-found-it

A STORY. 20. COMFY AS A PILLOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-20-comfy-as-a-pillow

A STORY. 21. TAKING STOCK

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-21-taking-stock

______________________________

Updated March 30, 2024





