You wake up slowly. You become aware that you’re in a comfortable old armchair, in a rather rundown second hand bookstore. You hadn’t been aware of dozing off. You had been reading. You remember that. A love poem. You just closed your eyes for a moment.

You look down. The book of love poems is still open on your lap. .

You remember now. The Warmth Within.

You decide to continue . . .

You close your eyes again. You’re very aware of your warm clothes against your skin. You’re not used to reading love poetry. In fact, come to think of it, you’ve never read love poetry. Maybe most, you’re not used to words about touch, about hands on the skin.

This time, though, you don’t doze off. Instead, you open your eyes and continue.

And with that, the poem has come to an end.

You like it, the words about letting the loving touch more than the skin.

So many of the words are still in your mind, about feeling the warmth, the growing warmth, the love and the warmth within.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now

Posted Dec 15, 2024