You’re walking home. It’s cold and damp. It doesn’t matter. You’re warmly dressed. And you keep hearing words from The Warmth Within go through your head.

And then . . .

The Warmth Within . . .

Soon you’re at home. Another kind of warmth within. Snug. Quiet.

But no hands on your skin.

To be continued . . .



Posted Dec 18, 2024