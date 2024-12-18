You’re walking home. It’s cold and damp. It doesn’t matter. You’re warmly dressed. And you keep hearing words from The Warmth Within go through your head.
And then . . .
The Warmth Within . . .
Soon you’re at home. Another kind of warmth within. Snug. Quiet.
But no hands on your skin.
To be continued . . .
How can I feel, how can you feel without the soft touch of your hands in me and mine on your skin? No hands, no feeling, no warmth. Hands always, touch always, feel always, tenderness always.