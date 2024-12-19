You close the door behind you, shut the cold outside. You’re back in your second home, in your home away from home. Your breathe in the air of the old bookstore. You savor the warmth, the presence of all the books, thousands and thousands of books, row upon row. So many shelves of books.

And then you’re in your nook, the old armchair, and there it is, your current favorite, right on the top of the short pile of books. Love Poems for You: The Touch of Love. You shake your head. This is so unlike your everyday you. But you’re enjoying it.

You pick up the book. You open to the table of contents.

Next, you can see, is If We Keep Flirting.

You have never liked flirting. It brings to mind old black and white movies, the woman in a long flowing dress, fluttering her very long eyelashes. It’s probably a musical. A musical comes to mind, something you saw a very long time ago. With Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire.

Flirting. It doesn’t seem like something anyone in their right mind would do.

Still, you turn to the page. And . . . there it is . . .

Creating this thing called love?

You pause and think about it.

You re-read. Three times over . . .

You’ve forgotten all about how you have no use for flirting.

You’re wonder about . . .

Creating this thing called love?

You’re more familiar with uncreating love. Do this. Do that. Rush. And then, nothing to say.

You decide to pause.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now

Posted Dec 19, 2024