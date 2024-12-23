You’ve paused, have put the poem down. Making, creating this thing called love. You haven’t thought of love that way. It’s a strange thought. You don’t know quite what to make of it.

You decide to continue.

That isn’t like seeing someone across a crowded room and being struck through and through as if by lightning.

And this isn’t love like instant pudding, just add the powder and stir.

You sigh. You like it, love like lightning or instant pudding. That way, it has nothing to do with you, it just happens. This way, there’s all this to and froing, this making creating. You’re not some helpless leaf being swept over the Niagara Falls.

Of course it hasn’t worked out for you, getting swept away. Or it hasn’t worked out for long. It isn’t clear anymore.

You decide to go back to reading.

That is true. It is frightening, more than a bolt of lightning, a flash of passion, To think of choosing to go ahead.

Would you now choose to go ahead? Did you ever choose to go ahead? Or did you lose your head? You sort of lost your head, but not for long.

You sigh again.

It’s been a very long time.

You decide to pause once more.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Dec 23, 2024