The poem started easily enough. If we keep flirting . . .

You’ve never liked flirting. But whatever was being talked about was not what you’ve always thought of as flirting. It sounded more like having fun with each other, to and froing.

Anyway, soon the poem is asking a very big question . . .

Creating this thing called love?

You wonder about that. To be choosing to go ahead. You suppose it’s possible.

You are still wondering - about stoking the inner fire, building desire, about something more frightening than a bolt of lightning, a flash of passion.

You decide to stop wondering.

You go back to the table of contents, to see what’s next.

Confusion.

It’s much It easier, you decide, if there’s a bolt of lightning. No confusion.

To be continued . . .



Posted Dec 24, 2024