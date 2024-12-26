A STORY. 101. WILL IT BE CONFUSION? OR STOP WAIT GO?
Okay, so after Is Love Obsolete, I Welcome Love, The Warmth Within and If We keep Flirting, the next poem is . . . Confusion.
You turn to that page.
You ask yourself, is this what you want to be reading? First, choosing something more frightening than a bolt of lightning. And now, confusion.
You decide to look at the next poem.
Stop Wait Go.
You take a deep breath. Yes,
You stop. For the moment.
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted Dec 24, 2024