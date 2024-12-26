Okay, so after Is Love Obsolete, I Welcome Love, The Warmth Within and If We keep Flirting, the next poem is . . . Confusion.

You turn to that page.

You ask yourself, is this what you want to be reading? First, choosing something more frightening than a bolt of lightning. And now, confusion.

You decide to look at the next poem.

Stop Wait Go.

You take a deep breath. Yes,

You stop. For the moment.

To be continued . . .



Posted Dec 24, 2024