This is the author. Do I let “you” keep reading Stop Wait Go? I’ve asked myself that. The poem is about feeling . . .

I remember writing the poem - a song, actually. After I wrote the words, I got out my keyboard. I could hear the melody in my head. I found the notes, one at a time. I had manuscript paper, and slowly put the notes down.

I could see a 1940’s singer in a slinky black dress, singing the song.

The year I wrote the poem is long ago, in human terms. Almost three decades ago. 1996.

It feels like yesterday.

And now, do I let “you” read the poem?

I suppose so.

And then it hits me: I’m hesitating not because of “you,” sitting in the bookstore, reading the poem - but because of you the reader. I think it’s time that I trust you more.

So do I let “you” read the poem?

Yes.

To be continued . . .



Posted Dec 28, 2024