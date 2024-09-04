I could feel the tug of “you” in the used bookstore, sitting in the nook in the comfy old armchair, about to turn to Are My Emotions Asleep. That was almost a month ago. Around me, in the visible world, all looks as usual, as it did a month ago. But I have been immersed in paying attention to what is likely imminent, a massive financial collapse, and to making decisions based on that. So I have let day after day slip by.

I remember two lines from a song from a long-ago musical:

Tomorrow never comes

It’s a resting place for bums

But I’m not letting today slip by without a return to the bookstore.

It’s now late afternoon. A sunny warm afternoon, the sky clear but rather colorless. No wind. A good moment to get back to the bookstore and to the book, MOMENTS.

There is also that other book . . .

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Sept 4, 2024