You must have dozed off, leaning back in the comfortable old armchair. You don’t remember dropping off. But you obviously did. You feel yourself coming back into wakefulness. You open your eyes, stretch just a bit, then yawn, just a small yawn. MOMENTS is open on your lap, to the table of contents. So many titles. You remember what you were going to read. Are My Emotions Asleep. It’s more than your emotions that have been asleep.

You close your eyes again for a minute. You’re not sleepy, just have that not-quite-awake feeling. Are your emotions asleep? Maybe some are. You’re feeling quite low key most of the time, though the world, as you find out every morning when you look through the many emails in your inbox, is on the edge of calamity. And there are ongoing calamities. Horrors. You shake your head. None of it makes sense to you.

You pick up MOMENTS, turn to Are My Emotions Asleep.

are my emotions asleep?

or do still waters run deep? what is in the deeps?

is it silent for keeps? are my feelings asleep?

or in a deep freeze? frozen but alive? I can’t see inside are my emotions asleep? no motion

You nod your head. You have the sense you should be gnashing your teeth or moaning while writhing on the floor, like the chorus in a high school production of a Greek tragedy you saw long ago. But it’s nothing like that.

why is all so silent, so numb?

like a street silent, fresh snow but that’s the silence of peace

the silence of grace

a silence so vast

so safe

I taste the snow on my tongue that’s not emotions asleep

that’s so wide awake

awake to a world at peace and vast peaceful joy, elation,

oneness so deep

no words reach – I can only feel feel oneness so vast, peace, elation in a world of fresh fallen snow love and peace

but now, are my emotions asleep?

this is not a feeling of peace something should be here

but no motion do still waters run deep? did something freeze?

freeze and go numb? can this be undone? like seeds in the sun

but these are not seeds

meant to wait these are feelings asleep

meant to live

and to flow

I wait

Yes, you are waiting. This is not the stillness of peace.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Sept 6, 2024