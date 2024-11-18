You have it in your hands. Love Poems for You: The Touch of Love.

It’s not a thick book.

You hold it for a moment, sigh, then open it.

You turn the page. The table of contents.

Your eyes glance at the titles, then come back to the first one. Is Love Obsolete.

You remember that poem. You’ve come across it in MOMENTS.

And you remember the answer to the question. A resounding no.

You turn to the page.

Well, that is true.

To be continued . . .



