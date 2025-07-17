You are back at the bookstore. It was a very good evening, starting Ruminations from The Time for Waiting is Completed. You can tell Ruminations won’t be like your other books, ideas presented in a neat and orderly fashion. No. Last night you started by writing about you at your desk, like a baby bird that won’t leave the nest, but you’re a pretty old bird. You wrote about taking a first step into the unknown, no clear charted path in front of you. You quoted from the poem.

And today you are back for more. You turn the handle, the door squeaks as it opens, the bell above the door tinkles, the woman at the cash looks up from her book and smiles. You smile back. A big smile.

And then you are in your comfortable armchair. You reach for MOMENTS.

You turn to the table of contents, look at the titles of poems you haven’t read.

What will it be today?

Not on Empty, Not on Full

My Dreams and I

Who Will Help

Forever Alone

Heavy Rain

It Hurts When We Break a Leg or a Heart

The Bluest Bluest Blues

The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest

Standing on My Own Two Feet

You come back to My Dreams and I over and over. Do you have any dreams? You don’t think so. Or anyway, there have been no dreams for a long time.

You sigh.

Your life is good. Quiet but good.

You decide to turn to the poem.

To be continued . . .



Posted July 17, 2025