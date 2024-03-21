You look at the words on the page. HEAVY RAIN.

It’s time to turn the page.

https://elsasemporium.com/heavy-rain.html

I long for

a nest

a rest

a love that fills stills the cold gray rain

in my soul

Inside you the feeling stirs, the feeling of heavy rain.

You have felt that feeling.

You remember back to gentle rain, and that feeling.

How did it happen?

You don’t have any idea what happened, to make that shift from gentle rain to heavy rain.

Was there always a gap that could not be crossed?

Was there a fault line that became larger and larger?

You wonder, just slightly.

The story … it could be a thousand stories …

You lean back, close your eyes, think of your own feeling of heavy rain. Like the feeling of gentle rain, the feeling is from long ago.

Now, around you, a quiet afternoon. Soft afternoon light comes in from the windows at the front, the soft light of a cloudy day.

You decide you don’t really care about the story. You care about the moments, those moments of aliveness.

You close the book, put the book back on the top of the pile, stand up, stretch just slightly.

You walk to the cash, going back and forth between the two very different moments . . .

Posted March 21, 2024



