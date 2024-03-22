It’s your fourth visit to the old bookstore. How soon will it be, you wonder, when you will have lost count of how many times you have been to it.

You like the feel of the old door handle, the sound of the creak of the door as you push it open, and the jingle of the small bell above the door. You like most the sense of welcome you feel when you step inside.

As usual, the woman is sitting on her high stool at the cash register. Only this time she is writing, not reading. She looks up as you come in, smiles.

You make your way to what you are beginning to feel is your armchair, sit down and lean back.

What will it be this time? You could just open. the book, see where it takes you.

There is also, you are sure, a table of contents.

You could look and choose.

You decide you will do both. First look, then let the book open wherever it happens to open.

To be continued. …



Posted March 22, 2024



_____________________



