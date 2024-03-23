You open the book, turn to the table of contents.

Three titles stay with you. The first two are kind of regular.

If We Keep Flirting

and

The Warmth Within

Then there’s quite a different title. You laugh.

It Hurts When We Break a Leg or a Heart

Of course it does. But that sure isn’t a romantic way of talking about heartbreak!

You’d like to get to Flirting or The Warmth Within. But you’ve just come from Heavy Rain. You’ve been down this road yourself. Things don’t usually go, just like that, from Heavy Rain to The Warmth Within.

You look at another title.

Don’t Waste My Time

Maybe you should turn to that one.

You don’t feel like it. You can tell that bad news is coming. You can just feel it.

You’d rather get to where the end isn’t coming, but over and done with.

That sounds like it could be time to turn to

It Hurts When We Break a Leg or a Heart

You can just about see a cowboy with his hat pulled way down low.

You realize you’ve decided not to let the book open wherever it happens to open, but to choose - to turn to the poem that feels right to you.

And that’s what you do.

To be continued . . .



