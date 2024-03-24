You’ve made your own pick.

It Hurts When We Break a Leg or a Heart

https://elsasemporium.com/when-we-break-a-leg-or-a-heart.html

You were right about the poem. You could just about see a cowboy, hat pulled way down low, all the way through. You’ve never much cared for what you call cowboy music. But you nod all the same. You feel the same way. Life is a miracle. And it sure can hurt at times. So like the poem says,

let your heart be a while

Watch the clouds mosey by

You take a deep breath, and another look at the poem.

always recall

things change with time

and the wonder of it all of love that thrills

you to sing in the hills

of love that sends chills

though you run for the hills

of love that stills

you like a silent embrace

like soft touch on the face

You remember back to gentle rain.

You also look forward.

Don't ever forget

life's a miracle

my pet

with love

and the highs

the wonder of it all Always remember

you'll do fine

Well, you go, maybe the poem is kind of corny. And when you’re hurting, it’s hard to believe in the wonder of it all. You read the last lines again.

Always remember

you'll do fine

You decide you like the piece. In fact, you decide that this one’s a real keeper.

You ask for a copy at the cash register.

“Hmmm,” the woman says and nods, then looks at you as if she’s wondering. She continues, “You might want to check out the Cafe. No one’s playing right now, in the afternoon. But there’s a juke box, and you could listen to it. Played by one of the regulars.”

The Café. You remember the large dark poster in one of the windows. About a Café across the road, down the lane, in the field.



To be continued . . .

_______________________



Posted March 24, 2024



_____________________



THE STORY SO FAR

A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/1-the-beginning-everything-has-a-beginning

A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-2-after-the-beginning

A STORY. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-3-the-author-interjects

A STORY. 4. NEXT. ALMOST.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-4-next-almost

A STORY. 5. YOU CLOSE THE BOOK.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-5-you-close-the-book

A STORY. 6. YOU ARE BACK IN THE BOOKSHOP.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-6-back-in-the-bookshop

A STORY. 7. GENTLE RAIN

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-7-gentle-rain

A STORY. 8. YOU HAVE OPENED THE BOOK.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-8-you-have-opened-the-book

A STORY. 9. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS A SECOND TIME.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-9-the-author-interjects

A STORY. 10 . THE THIRD VISIT

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-10-the-third-visit

A STORY. 11. A EUREKA FROM THE AUTHOR

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-11-a-eureka-from-the-author

A STORY. 12. YOU TURN THE PAGE

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-12-you-turn-the-page

A STORY. 13. YOU ARE BECOMING A REGULAR

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-13-you-are-becoming-a-regular

A STORY. 14. FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU CHOOSE

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-14-for-the-first-time-you-choose

A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-15-it-hurts-when-we-break





