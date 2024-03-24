A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART
You’ve made your own pick.
It Hurts When We Break a Leg or a Heart
You were right about the poem. You could just about see a cowboy, hat pulled way down low, all the way through. You’ve never much cared for what you call cowboy music. But you nod all the same. You feel the same way. Life is a miracle. And it sure can hurt at times. So like the poem says,
let your heart be a while
Watch the clouds mosey by
You take a deep breath, and another look at the poem.
always recall
things change with time
and the wonder of it all
of love that thrills
you to sing in the hills
of love that sends chills
though you run for the hills
of love that stills
you like a silent embrace
like soft touch on the face
You remember back to gentle rain.
You also look forward.
Don't ever forget
life's a miracle
my pet
with love
and the highs
the wonder of it all
Always remember
you'll do fine
Well, you go, maybe the poem is kind of corny. And when you’re hurting, it’s hard to believe in the wonder of it all. You read the last lines again.
Always remember
you'll do fine
You decide you like the piece. In fact, you decide that this one’s a real keeper.
You ask for a copy at the cash register.
“Hmmm,” the woman says and nods, then looks at you as if she’s wondering. She continues, “You might want to check out the Cafe. No one’s playing right now, in the afternoon. But there’s a juke box, and you could listen to it. Played by one of the regulars.”
The Café. You remember the large dark poster in one of the windows. About a Café across the road, down the lane, in the field.
To be continued . . .
Posted March 24, 2024
