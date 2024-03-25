Now suddenly, unexpectedly, somewhat like Alice dropping into the rabbit hole, I’m an archeologist, digging through, unearthing precious things from my own past. Some archeologists unearth fragments from Pompeii or Babylon or a temple lost in a jungle. Alice found a world beneath her world.

I am bringing to light things I created with love and care, but then the jungle of time covered them, obscured them.

Plus what I created never was a Pompeii or a Babylon. Poems. Songs.

Time to take off some of the vines, the layers of sediment.

Time for the light of day, through this magic portal, the old bookshop with its dusty windows, its comfortable armchair, its stack of books on the small table beside it.

Time for a first visit to Zee’s Cafe Cafe.

To be continued. …



Posted March 25, 2024



_____________________



THE STORY SO FAR

A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/1-the-beginning-everything-has-a-beginning

A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-2-after-the-beginning

A STORY. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-3-the-author-interjects

A STORY. 4. NEXT. ALMOST.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-4-next-almost

A STORY. 5. YOU CLOSE THE BOOK.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-5-you-close-the-book

A STORY. 6. YOU ARE BACK IN THE BOOKSHOP.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-6-back-in-the-bookshop

A STORY. 7. GENTLE RAIN

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-7-gentle-rain

A STORY. 8. YOU HAVE OPENED THE BOOK.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-8-you-have-opened-the-book

A STORY. 9. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS A SECOND TIME.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-9-the-author-interjects

A STORY. 10 . THE THIRD VISIT

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-10-the-third-visit

A STORY. 11. A EUREKA FROM THE AUTHOR

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-11-a-eureka-from-the-author

A STORY. 12. YOU TURN THE PAGE

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-12-you-turn-the-page

A STORY. 13. YOU ARE BECOMING A REGULAR

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-13-you-are-becoming-a-regular

A STORY. 14. FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU CHOOSE

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-14-for-the-first-time-you-choose

A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-15-it-hurts-when-we-break

A STORY. 16. THE ARCHEOLOGIST UNEARTHS A TREASURE

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-16-the-archeologist-unearths





