You have reached for the book, picked it up. You’ve run your hand over the old worn cover. You’ve held the book for a moment in both hands. You’ve let it settle on your knees.

You look down. It no longer says MOMENTS on the cover.

It says ALMOST:

You open the book slowly.

It doesn’t look like an adventure story. But you’re not looking for an adventure story. Not right now, anyway.

You don’t know what you’re looking for.

You decide to explore:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EckNEDgYGSqL/

Also on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v4hglb9-almost.-i-give-in-i-give-up-i-knuckle-under-...-almost.-elsa.html

You come to the end. You sigh a small sigh and nod.

You know the Almost feeling.

_______________________

You also know the way the story was supposed to go. . . .

Just before sitting down, you notice the heavy curtains behind the comfortable padded armchair. There is a faint movement, as if there could be something behind the curtain. It could be from a draft. You go past the armchair, touch the curtain, move it slightly to one side. There is a dark door behind the curtain.

But today was not the day for the door leading to … some strange world.

Sitting in the comfortable armchair, you close your eyes for a moment. You have found what, right now, it’s right for you to find. Much more right for you, at this moment, than adventure. You have loved adventures. Just not right now.



Posted March 8, 2024

