You close the book.

You look up.

You notice a cash close to the entrance, one of those old black cash registers with gold lettering on the keys. A woman is sitting behind the cash, perched on a high stool, an open book on her lap, a stack of books beside the cash register.

She looks up, looks at you, reaches for the tea pot, pours herself some more tea.

You pick up the old book with its gold lettering and worn edges, take it to the cash.

She looks at what you’re carrying. “So did you find what you were looking for?”

You pause before answering. “Thank you, yes.” You smile at the thought that has just come to you. “Yes. I found what I wasn’t looking for.”

The woman raises her eyebrows slightly, also smiles, takes the book, lays it aside. “This book stays in the shop. But which piece was it that you found?”

“Almost.”

The woman pauses for a moment. She reaches for a very slim volume, holds it, Before passing it to you, she says, “There are other doorways here.”

You nod, “I know. This is a bookshop. So many doorways. This was the doorway for today. To myself.” You smile and take the book.

You will be coming back. You know that.

A STORY. 6. YOU ARE BACK IN THE BOOKSHOP.

Posted March 9, 2024

THE STORY SO FAR

A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING

A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.

A STORY. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS

A STORY. 4. NEXT. ALMOST.

A STORY. 5. YOU CLOSE THE BOOK.

