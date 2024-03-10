You are back, as you knew you would be, outside the old door with the small sign that says OPEN hanging from the handle. You turn the handle, open the door. It creaks. You breathe in the smell of old books mixed with lavender. This time you notice the old black cash register to the left as you walk in, and the woman on her high stool, reading. You give a small nod and make your way to the nook with the comfortable armchair and the small table beside it. On the table, like last time, is a stack of books. You check the title of the top book. MOMENTS. Like last time.

You sit down, lean back, close your eyes, feel the chair around you, holding you.

You take your time, sitting with eyes closed.

You know, this time, what you are looking for. Something that brings you closer to yourself. So much turmoil outside. Unnatural fires. Dangerous injections. People who cannot hear you, cannot see the danger. People doing evil. Huge evil forces.

Sometimes you lose yourself.

You take your time before you open your eyes. You smile as you reach for the book.

You don’t know what moment you will be coming to.

You welcome it.

To be continued . . .

NEXT:

A STORY. 7. GENTLE RAIN

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-7-gentle-rain



Posted March 10, 2024

_____________________



THE STORY SO FAR

A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/1-the-beginning-everything-has-a-beginning

A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-2-after-the-beginning

A STORY. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-3-the-author-interjects

A STORY. 4. NEXT. ALMOST.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-4-next-almost

A STORY. 5. YOU CLOSE THE BOOK.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-5-you-close-the-book

A STORY. 6. YOU ARE BACK IN THE BOOKSHOP.

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-6-back-in-the-bookshop







