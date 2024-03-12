You take your time, leaning back in the comfortable old armchair, before you open your eyes. Then you open them, look at the book. You smile as you reach for the book with one word, MOMENTS, on the cover.

You don’t know what moment you will be coming to.

You welcome it.

You open the book. You read: GENTLE RAIN.

You take a slow breath.

Gentle rain . . .

It feels very good, those words - gentle rain.

It has been a long time since you felt gentle rain. Now you can almost feel it on your skin.

You turn the page …



Posted March 12, 2024

