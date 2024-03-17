GENTLE RAIN. Those are the words on the page. You decide you have sat there long enough, in the comfortable old armchair, just looking at the words. Rain, you often don’t like it. But gentle rain, that appeals to you …
It’s time to do more than look at the 2 words.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X73ebGQB9nUC/
https://rumble.com/v4jg1do-gentle-rain.-the-gently-falling-rain-slowly-wets-the-ground.-a-love-poem.-e.html
The last words echo in you.
I’m glad I found you …
It’s been a long time since you felt that kind of gentle rain.
I’m glad I found you …
You remember the feeling.
You wonder if you will you turn the page to another MOMENT. Or will you close the book?
You decide that you want to stay with the feeling of
I’m glad I found you …
You close the book, so you don’t move on too quickly from that feeling.
To be continued …
_______________________
Posted March 17, 2024
_____________________
THE STORY SO FAR
A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/1-the-beginning-everything-has-a-beginning
A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-2-after-the-beginning
A STORY. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-3-the-author-interjects
A STORY. 4. NEXT. ALMOST.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-4-next-almost
A STORY. 5. YOU CLOSE THE BOOK.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-5-you-close-the-book
A STORY. 6. YOU ARE BACK IN THE BOOKSHOP.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-6-back-in-the-bookshop
A STORY. 7. GENTLE RAIN
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-7-gentle-rain
A STORY. 8. YOU HAVE OPENED THE BOOK.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-8-you-have-opened-the-book
A STORY. 8. YOU HAVE OPENED THE BOOK
Lovely!