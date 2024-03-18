I am ahead. But not far ahead. And the whole trip, the whole STORY, is not neatly planned out.

In many ways, I am along for the ride. When I started to write A STORY, I knew what the first moment would be - ALMOST. I also did have a bit more of the route planned - a second moment and a third.

But then GENTLE RAIN came to mind. I could have stayed with the plan. But it no longer felt alive. So I turned in the unexpected direction.

I do know, now, what moment it feels right to go to next. That feels very clear to me.

HEAVY RAIN.

________________________

By the way, some authors feel they “download” their work - as if there were, say, Mozart the human and non-human-external-force-non-Mozart who somehow sends the compositions. I don’t feel anything like that.

And who is that outside-non-Mozart, anyway - that being with more creative gift than Mozart?

I have loved writing since I was a little girl. It has always felt that I was the writer, that sometimes I had ideas, and that sometimes I didn’t.

________________________

I’m not like some other authors either, who have the sense of knowing where a book will go, or even knowing where a whole book series will go. I did have that sense with a book I wrote in my 20’s. The first few short chapters felt alive - when the book was an adventure. Then when I had the plan in my head, the book felt dead. I did write the whole book. But so much of the writing felt like a chore, following my own planned story line.

Years later, twenty years ago, I wrote a very different book. All I knew when it started, was the opening: “Geela Gribbs was known as more than a little weird.” The book stayed an adventure.

Trying to get it published was also an adventure. I will come back to that.

________________________

With STORY I’m letting the adventure develop, the adventure where you keep coming back to the bookstore, not knowing the next MOMENT.

And where I have some sense of where this is headed, but much is unexpected.

Like life, one moment after another. Life keeps surprising me, and also my responses.

_______________________



Posted March 18, 2024



_____________________



