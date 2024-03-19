You are back for a third time outside the old bookshop with the sign, OPEN, hanging from the door handle. You pause for a moment, look in the windows. On one window is a poster you hadn’t noticed. For a Café.

You study the poster. There are directions. Across the road. Down the lane. In the field.

You look across the road, see a narrow lane between 2 shops.

You know you will go, one day, down that narrow lane.

But not today.

Today you are eager to come to the next MOMENT. .

You enter the bookstore, breathe in, with pleasure, the scent of old books and lavender.

You briefly notice the woman at the cash register, with her pile of books and cup of tea. You nod and give a small smile.

You make your way to the comfortable old armchair with the small table close to it, and the stack of books on the table. You sit down and lean back, take a deep slow breath, then reach for the top book. MOMENTS.

You remember where you left off

I’m glad I found you

The book opens to exactly that page.

You turn the page.

More rain. But no longer a gentle rain.

You pause, take a breath before turning the page once more.

To be continued . . .



Posted March 19, 2024



