Everything has a beginning. Open any book. It has a beginning.

Even the universe, so I’ve been told, has a beginning. The big bang.

Or maybe, according to some people, that isn’t what happened.

Anyway, not everything begins with a big bang.

Sometimes it begins with noticing an old door with a small sign hanging from the handle, OPEN.

You can tell it’s a book store for used books. A few are displayed beautifully in the dusty windows on each side of the door. Others are stacked. And when you look inside, you can see shelves reaching way high. Books and more books.

You turn the handle.

The lighting is a bit dim.

The floorboards are old and well worn.

The store, you can see, has a long history.

Was it always a bookstore for used books?

It’s a quiet afternoon. You hadn’t planned on going into a bookstore. But you walk in.

A beginning has happened.

You look around.

Toward the back, in a nook, is a large comfortable armchair. A small stack of books is piled on a small table. The books are old, thick covers in dark colors, dark rusty red with gold lettering.

You move closer. You read the title on the top book. Moments.

Moments?

To be continued . . .



Posted March 2, 2024







