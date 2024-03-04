The beginning has happened. You’ve turned the handle, walked into the bookstore for used books. You’ve looked around, decided to venture further in, all the way to the nook with a large comfortable armchair and the small stack of books piled on a small table. Old books, all of them. You’ve read the title on the top book. Moments.

Moments?

You look at the big stuffed armchair. You decide you have the time. You sit down, sink into the chair. You reach for the book, pick it up, run your hand over the old worn cover. It looks like someone has loved this book, has read it many times. Maybe many people have read it.

You hold the book for a moment with both hands.

You let it settle on your knees, then open it slowly.

It doesn’t look like an adventure story. Like, Moments from Doom. Or, Danger Lurks in the Lost Lagoon.

But you’re not looking for adventure. You don’t go into a second-hand bookstore in the middle of the afternoon, looking for adventure..

You don’t know what you’re looking for.

You turn the page.



Posted March 4, 2024

