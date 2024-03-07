Will this story continue? There is a continuation. I can feel the tug of the creative flow - like I felt the flow of word pieces in 1994. But in that case each piece was separate. It didn’t matter if there’d be another piece or a hundred other pieces.

Here one question leads to another. Will there be “a story”? If so, what kind of story will it be?

It’s a bit like at the start of preparing a meal. Sometimes it’s an experiment. I don’t know if it will appeal, even to me.

Here’s what I know.

Lately I’ve been feeling the tug to get back to creative things. I’m looking for a way that feels right to get my “word pieces” - my poems - much further out into the world.

A couple of weeks ago, there was an eruption, an intense drive to put several pieces online with a very simple look that feels right to me now. Restless. Almost. Escape Velocity.

A few days ago, there was something else - not an eruption, but a gentle emergence - that strange beginning of A Story - that old door with the sign, OPEN, hanging from the handle.

I know the traditional way of getting a story out into the world. The author writes the story, and then struggles - often for years - to get it published or to self-publish. That does not appeal to me.

Instead I’m inviting you along. If you’re intrigued or curious, if it gives you pleasure to come along at least for a bit, wonderful.

Otherwise, like someone who has read the first lines of a book and isn’t held by it, let this go.

Whatever is right for you, lies ahead.

I also wonder about my gift - which has usually not been for stories. How far will, this time, the gift continue to flow?

I remember, long ago, being at a performance of Peter Pan - a matinee in an old London theatre with red plush seats. We were asked to show we believed in Tinker Bell and Peter Pan. Everything, we were told, depended on our believing.

Now I’m wondering about my own believing that this story may continue to flow.

I think again of a piece I wrote 20 years ago, Who Is This Person I Call Me:

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/who-am-i-poem.html

I wrote it as the theme song for Caro, the 13-year-old heroine in Caro’s Quest.

I still don’t know what is ahead for me. I do know I will do my best to go with the flow from within me, both the creative flow and the thinking flow.



Posted March 7, 2024

