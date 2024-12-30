You’re still in the bookstore. You’re still with the same poem.

You reread.

You like that.

It’s almost dark outside. The end of dusk. You will be walking home in the dark. You will come to your home, warm and cozy. Your cats will greet you, will circle your legs as you make your way into the kitchen to get out their supper. Both will be purring in happy anticipation.

In the meantime, you turn back to the poem.

You pause for a long time.

Then you close the book, put it back on the short pile of books close to the armchair.

For another few minutes you stay where you are, then you get up, and soon you’re making your way out into the night.



To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now

Posted Dec 30, 2024