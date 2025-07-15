You turn the handle, open the door. The bell above the door tinkles, as it always does. You walk in, breathe in the air of old books. Outside it is summer. In the bookstore, it is cool.

You smile at the woman at the cash, She is reading, as usual. She looks up, smiles back, goes back to her book.

You think of all the thousands of writers who have written the books on the bookshelves, the hundreds of publishers that have published them, the people who have read them.

Soon you are in your nook, in the comfortable old stuffed armchair. The short pile of books is still there, on the low table beside you. On the top is MOMENTS, as usual.

You reach for it. You feel at home. You like the feel of the book - the touch of the cover under your fingers.

You open the book, turn to the table of contents. You recognize some of the titles.

Gentle Rain

Heavy Breezes

Seven Days in a Row, Happiness

There are other titles you don’t recognize.

The Time for Waiting is Completed

Not on Empty, Not on Full

My Dreams and I

Who Will Help

Forever Alone

Heavy Rain

It Hurts When We Break a Leg or a Heart

The Bluest Bluest Blues

The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest

Standing on My Own Two Feet

You read the titles more than once, wonder which one to turn to.

The title that pulls you most is The Time for Waiting is Completed.

That’s the poem you will start with.

It feels good to be home.

To be continued . . .



