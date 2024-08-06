I send out Chapter 70. YOUR EYES ARE NOT READING LOVE POEMS.

One person writes to me:

Get to the point. Why read this book?

Another person writes:

I hear your heart.

Bible says the overflow of the heart,

The Mouth

Speaketh...

A third person responds:

No time to reply. Will have to retire in order to pay enough attention!!

I answer the first person:

The point is this person's wondering and exploring. This just may not be for you. You are looking, it seems, for a different point.

I answer the second person:

Thank you for your loving listening hearing words.

I love the words, the overflow of the heart, the mouth, speaketh.

I laugh at the words, Will have to retire in order to pay enough attention!! I appreciate the attention that has been given.

A big thing. Some things bring us into more life. Some things lessen life. 2 of the 3 comments are life-bringing.

The story, for me, is an adventuring.

At different times, we live different adventurings, if we live fully. There are many hero stories, like Lord of the Rings. There are stories of love and suffering. Jane Eyre. Wuthering Heights. There are stories of scientific exploration and deep inner quests.

There are also the far more quiet and slow adventurings of someone living a good life, but coming upon a corner of the self not explored, or perhaps left aside for a long time.

How do we flourish fully - which also means, how do we continue to flourish, to develop, rather than continue just living?

One thing is having loving support around us - as Reiner has and as he provided for so many people, as Ed Wackerman is getting, and I have, from many of you and as I do may best to provide.

It’s my sense that, also vital to full flourishing is listening to inner nudges, like those that brought “you” to stop at the old used bookstore which “you’d” never noticed before, to go in, to pick up MOMENTS, to open the book. My sense is that the poems are nudging open corners of the heart and also mind. Will there by an explosive outer adventure? I don’t know. Probably not. But sometimes “you” surprises me.

I will keep letting “you” follow the nudges. So, in fact, I had thought that next “you’d” be reading at least a few of the love poems. But that isn’t what happened.

To be continued . . .



Posted August 3, 2024