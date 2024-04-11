A STORY. 29. GRAY MORNING
Why go past
eight o'clock
the best time
the very best time
Especially, why go from the best time to Gray Morning?
You sit there, in the comfortable old armchair, MOMENTS on your lap. You know why you’re turning to Gray Morning. Because you feel like it. You’ve turned the page, and there it is in front of you.
Anyway you have nothing against gray mornings, or even gray days, as long as you’re snug and warm.
So you start reading:
can there be a greeting?
can there be a meeting?
not just a yawning
day just past dawn
on this gray gray morning
can there be a greeting?
can there be a meeting?
like for a sunrise
on a high plateau
You laugh a little. This is someone so very different from yourself.
can there be a greeting?
can there be a meeting?
What a question. It’s definitely not someone who rather enjoys gray mornings.
I could be sleeping
my eyelids meeting
if I'd stayed home
even the dog is napping
while daylight is wrapping
grayness 'round my bones
You shudder at the thought of grayness wrapping itself around your bones.
All the same …
indoor light is warming
me to this morning
more than to a sunrise
on a cold plateau
It sounds like the I-hate-gray-mornings person is beginning to enjoy the morning.
indoor light is warming
me to this morning
to my inside waking
my inner daylight breaking
while outside a greeting
outside a meeting
on this gray morning
light dawning
Gray Morning. It’s exactly the right poem for today. Especially the ending:
but tomorrow
maybe
I'll stay home
tomorrow
maybe
I'll be sleeping
This is not someone who will chose to be up on a lot of gray mornings.
As for yourself, you are in a very good mood. No particular reason. You don’t turn the page. You will do that tomorrow. Though who knows …
tomorrow
maybe
I'll stay home
tomorrow
maybe
I'll be sleeping
To be continued …
Posted April 11, 2024