Why go past

eight o'clock

the best time

the very best time

Especially, why go from the best time to Gray Morning?

You sit there, in the comfortable old armchair, MOMENTS on your lap. You know why you’re turning to Gray Morning. Because you feel like it. You’ve turned the page, and there it is in front of you.

Anyway you have nothing against gray mornings, or even gray days, as long as you’re snug and warm.

So you start reading:

can there be a greeting?

can there be a meeting?

not just a yawning

day just past dawn

on this gray gray morning



can there be a greeting?

can there be a meeting?

like for a sunrise

on a high plateau

You laugh a little. This is someone so very different from yourself.

can there be a greeting?

can there be a meeting?

What a question. It’s definitely not someone who rather enjoys gray mornings.

I could be sleeping

my eyelids meeting

if I'd stayed home



even the dog is napping

while daylight is wrapping

grayness 'round my bones

You shudder at the thought of grayness wrapping itself around your bones.

All the same …

indoor light is warming

me to this morning

more than to a sunrise

on a cold plateau

It sounds like the I-hate-gray-mornings person is beginning to enjoy the morning.

indoor light is warming

me to this morning



to my inside waking

my inner daylight breaking

while outside a greeting

outside a meeting



on this gray morning



light dawning

Gray Morning. It’s exactly the right poem for today. Especially the ending:

but tomorrow

maybe

I'll stay home



tomorrow

maybe

I'll be sleeping

This is not someone who will chose to be up on a lot of gray mornings.

As for yourself, you are in a very good mood. No particular reason. You don’t turn the page. You will do that tomorrow. Though who knows …

tomorrow

maybe

I'll stay home



tomorrow

maybe

I'll be sleeping

To be continued …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

Posted April 11, 2024