I will get back to “you” - in the second-hand bookstore, in the comfortable old armchair.

But now, such a strong urge to be here, to write to you-the-reader. There are some poems that it is feeling urgent to share, poems about something that has been a deep part of me for a very long time, it feels like forever. The urge to reach - actually the need to reach. And the frustration of not being able to do it, not nearly as much as feels right.

It’s that urge that got me to the opening of this book. There’s something in me that keeps searching: could this be the way?

Could it? Could this strange story be the way? I believe, yes, it may well be one big way of pulling you, the reader, to these moments - and perhaps also pulling you to listening more to the part of yourself that resonates with the pieces.

But now, my sense of urgency.

It started coming up when I came across this piece - totally forgotten:

My Dreams and I

https://elsasemporium.com/my-dreams-and-i.html

I have reread it just now, and as the saying goes, I am stopped in my tracks. I fall silent.

I come to the last words.

My dreams and I

my life and I

we dare

we care

to try

to learn

to yearn



and again

to try

to try

to try



my dreams and I



My dreams and I



My dreams don't die

They long to fly

yearn for the sky

Completely forgotten - the poem, and these past years, the dream was also left aside. I couldn’t even feel it, as I’ve paid so much attention to all that’s happening in the world, and to doing what I can.

I’m glad that part of myself is back - and it feels like, getting stronger.

To be continued …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted April 13, 2024