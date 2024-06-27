A STORY. 60. NOT UPSIDE ONLY
You turn to the page. Not Upside Only.
https://elsasemporium.com/not-upside-only.html
Life
isn't
upside only
It's
upside
down
rollercoaster ride
a night on the town
eggs over easy
don't take it hard
rock and roll nights
a house of cards
Yes, it is. That’s life, as you’ve experienced it.
Life
isn't
upside only
There's
upside
down
scrambled and addled
the run of the town
then run out of town
running on empty
topsy and turvy
had it up to here
waiting
for the air to clear
once over easy
hard as a stone
heart of stone
heart of gold
heartless
hardhearted
foolhardy
lucky in love
rollercoaster ride
night on the town
And now, for you? How is life for you, this very moment?
Sitting in the nook, MOMENTS on your lap, you feel very very good.
There is that moment when there is a spark. You’ve felt it before. It’s not all clear sailing after that. But at this moment you can almost feel the book, your next book - The Creative Flame: Ruminations and Explorations - taking shape.
You think back to not long ago, to your bad mood.
https://elsasemporium.com/crabbiest-sourest-snappiest.html
I'm crabby
more sour than the sourest apple
from the shady side
of a crab apple tree
Your bad mood, you realize, is gone, you don’t know where.
Of course it will be back, you’re sure of that.
But in the meantime, you know life is far from all downsides.
Not
downside
only
Also
downside
down
Mmmmmm
Life
isn't
downside only
It's
upside
up
downside
down
But who knows what's up
And what's upside down?
For a moment you have the sense of knowing what’s up and what’s down. A sense of joy, even.
Tomorrow, who knows. Even in 15 minutes, who knows.
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
Posted June 27, 2024