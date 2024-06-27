You turn to the page. Not Upside Only.

https://elsasemporium.com/not-upside-only.html

Life

isn't

upside only

It's

upside

down rollercoaster ride

a night on the town

eggs over easy

don't take it hard

rock and roll nights

a house of cards

Yes, it is. That’s life, as you’ve experienced it.

Life

isn't

upside only

There's

upside

down scrambled and addled

the run of the town

then run out of town

running on empty

topsy and turvy

had it up to here

waiting

for the air to clear once over easy

hard as a stone

heart of stone

heart of gold

heartless

hardhearted

foolhardy

lucky in love

rollercoaster ride

night on the town

And now, for you? How is life for you, this very moment?

Sitting in the nook, MOMENTS on your lap, you feel very very good.

There is that moment when there is a spark. You’ve felt it before. It’s not all clear sailing after that. But at this moment you can almost feel the book, your next book - The Creative Flame: Ruminations and Explorations - taking shape.

You think back to not long ago, to your bad mood.

https://elsasemporium.com/crabbiest-sourest-snappiest.html

I'm crabby

more sour than the sourest apple

from the shady side

of a crab apple tree

Your bad mood, you realize, is gone, you don’t know where.

Of course it will be back, you’re sure of that.

But in the meantime, you know life is far from all downsides.

Not

downside

only

Also

downside

down Mmmmmm

Life

isn't

downside only

It's

upside

up

downside

down But who knows what's up

And what's upside down?

For a moment you have the sense of knowing what’s up and what’s down. A sense of joy, even.

Tomorrow, who knows. Even in 15 minutes, who knows.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted June 27, 2024