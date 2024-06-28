You hear so many reports of horrors. Pedophilia. Ongoing prosecution of doctors with integrity. Gang rape - and 8 of 9 gang rapists of a 15-year-old not getting even a day in prison.

And yet there you are, as if despite a heavy wind, a small fire has been started with a few twigs. The Creative Flame. Somehow the old bookstore with its creaking floorboards and shelf after shelf of used books has offered protection against the wind. And the book, MOMENTS - that has offered the twigs, day after day. Twigs. Poems - poems that bring moments alive.

You are feeling a quiet happiness.

Will the flame soon burn out?

MOMENTS is a thick book. Much more fuel within it.

Maybe, instead of burning out, the flame with get stronger.

You look, as you often do, at the table of contents. You like the title, 7 Days in a Row, Happiness.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted June 28, 2024