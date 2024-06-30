You’ve never stayed in the nook this long before. The other times it’s always been a short visit to the used bookshop, very pleasant, but it’s been one piece, one poem. Enough.

Today has been different. A spark, an idea. It feels like the first step into the coming year. The book you will be writing.

You started off in a bad mood. You’re not in a bad mood now.

You like the title of one of the poems, one you haven’t looked at. Seven Days in a Row, Happiness.

It hasn’t been seven days for you. You’ve been in a good mood for - how long has it been? - maybe thirty minutes.

You decide to turn to the page. Will you also get seven days of happiness? No idea. It would be better than seven days of crabbiness.

To be continued . . .



