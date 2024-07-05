You’ve stalled for a while. You don’t know why. You decided to look at Seven Days in a Row, Happiness. But instead of turning to the page, you’re just sitting there. You’re not lost in thought. You’re not thinking. You feel . . . You’re not feeling much.
The book is on your lap. MOMENTS. You like the thick pages. You like holding the book. You like the cover, very thick and a little rough.
You run your hand, your fingers actually, over the page. And with that, you’re ready to turn to Seven Days in a Row, Happiness.
7 days in a row
happiness
joy
happiness
7 days
like a sunny spell
after a winter
from hell
7 days and still going
I keep waiting
for my inner weather
to be breaking
But even waiting
I feel a flowing glowing
In the mirror too
it's showing, even (it seems) growing
Doors inside
are opening
Air is blowing
between rooms
tugging, towing
stuff from shadows and gloom
to bask in the sunlight
of a warm afternoon
You pause and read the last verse again.
Doors inside
are opening
Air is blowing
between rooms
tugging, towing
stuff from shadows and gloom
to bask in the sunlight
of a warm afternoon
Is that what’s been happening? Doors inside opening, air blowing between rooms, tugging towing stuff from shadows and gloom, to bask in the sunlight of a warm afternoon? You do have the sense of doors inside opening and air flowing.
You keep reading, hearing the words in your head.
I keep waiting
for thunder clouds
and icy rain
for joy to be sucked
down the drain
But even waiting
I feel a flowing glowing
And I'm told it's showing
A warming breeze is blowing
curtains aside
opening wide
the rooms inside
to a fresh tide
of air
throwing
shifting sunlight
on the walls
on all
that's inside
You close your eyes and feel contentment.
To be continued . . .
