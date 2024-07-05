You’ve stalled for a while. You don’t know why. You decided to look at Seven Days in a Row, Happiness. But instead of turning to the page, you’re just sitting there. You’re not lost in thought. You’re not thinking. You feel . . . You’re not feeling much.

The book is on your lap. MOMENTS. You like the thick pages. You like holding the book. You like the cover, very thick and a little rough.

You run your hand, your fingers actually, over the page. And with that, you’re ready to turn to Seven Days in a Row, Happiness.

7 days in a row

happiness

joy

happiness 7 days

like a sunny spell

after a winter

from hell 7 days and still going I keep waiting

for my inner weather

to be breaking But even waiting

I feel a flowing glowing

In the mirror too

it's showing, even (it seems) growing Doors inside

are opening

Air is blowing

between rooms

tugging, towing

stuff from shadows and gloom

to bask in the sunlight

of a warm afternoon

You pause and read the last verse again.

Doors inside

are opening

Air is blowing

between rooms

tugging, towing

stuff from shadows and gloom

to bask in the sunlight

of a warm afternoon

Is that what’s been happening? Doors inside opening, air blowing between rooms, tugging towing stuff from shadows and gloom, to bask in the sunlight of a warm afternoon? You do have the sense of doors inside opening and air flowing.

You keep reading, hearing the words in your head.

I keep waiting

for thunder clouds

and icy rain for joy to be sucked

down the drain But even waiting

I feel a flowing glowing

And I'm told it's showing

A warming breeze is blowing

curtains aside

opening wide

the rooms inside

to a fresh tide

of air throwing

shifting sunlight

on the walls

on all

that's inside

You close your eyes and feel contentment.

To be continued . . .



Posted July 5, 2024