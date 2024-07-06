There’s a slight tap on your shoulder. You feel it, just barely. A few moments later, there’s a second tap. You open your eyes slightly.

“It’s closing time,” says the woman who is usually sitting at the cash register at the front of the old bookstore. She speaks very quietly.

Have you dozed? You must have dozed. How long have you dozed? You’re not sure.

You think back.

The last thing you remember is a poem about happiness, about doors inside opening wide and wind blowing. Then you leaned back. You remember that.

You take a deep breath and let it out slowly. Happiness. You remember feeling contentment. That’s the last thing you remember.

You don’t feel like getting up just yet, but it is, as you’ve been told, closing time. You snap the book shut. The sound of the snap helps wake you up. You yawn. You stretch just slightly.

Soon you are fully awake and ready to leave.

On the way out you buy your own copy of 7 Days in a Row, Happiness.

To be continued . . .



