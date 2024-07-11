You’ve left the bookstore. Usually you turn to the right. This time you turn to the left, go further along this street you rarely walk along.

You’re still the tiniest bit dozy, not totally awake. This is the first time you’ve ever fallen asleep in a bookstore. A new experience. Probably not one you should repeat!! What was that all about?

You remember back. You’d just read a poem about happiness.

You nod. You remember back to words about doors inside opening wide, air blowing between rooms . . .

A warming breeze is blowing

curtains aside

opening wide

the rooms inside

to a fresh tide

of air



throwing

shifting sunlight

on the walls

on all

that's inside

You’ve never before read much poetry - any actually. You yawn a small yawn. You’re waking up.

You start to notice the store fronts. A furniture store has closed. A shoe store has closed. A small café has closed. It wasn’t good for business, what the country has been put through. It wasn’t good for anyone - anyone decent. Everything looks normal now, except for the closed shops. But you know that much isn’t normal.

You realize you’ve almost pulled yourself away from the words in your head.

You stand still, in the middle of the sidewalk, close your eyes.

A warming breeze is blowing

curtains aside

opening wide

the rooms inside

to a fresh tide

of air

A warming breeze . . . You like that.

You know what you will be turning to next.

You are also having bits from the last few years go through your head.

To be continued . . .



Posted July 11, 2024