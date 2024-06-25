You’ve decided to stay undecided. You don’t have any choice, actually. You are undecided. A year ahead of you. Open. It’s not a blank slate, because you’re not a blank slate. But nothing is settled.

Not a comfortable feeling for you. You would like to have a better idea where you’re going.

You’re in the old bookstore, which is becoming a home away from home, in the nook, which feels like your own special corner. And yet you are not feeling cozy.

Instead, close to the surface, irritability.

You pick up MOMENTS and scan the titles.

Seven Days in a Row, Happiness

Forget it. It’s more like, 7 days in a row, crabbiness.

And then there it is:

The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest

It’s not quite like that for you, but you decide to take a look anyway.

https://elsasemporium.com/crabbiest-sourest-snappiest.html

I'm crabby more sour than the sourest apple

from the shady side

of a crab apple tree

You smile. Yes, sometimes that’s you.

more ready to snap

than dry kindling

in a red hot fire

Well . . .

more hostile than a hornet

trapped indoors

against a window the door is open

but the hornet buzzes insanely

unable to see the easy way out

the only way out

Is there a way out for you?

You don’t know, but you are pretty sure there is, and that you will find it.

In the meantime, you decide to read all of The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest.

https://elsasemporium.com/crabbiest-sourest-snappiest.html

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted June 25, 2024