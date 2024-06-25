You’ve decided to stay undecided. You don’t have any choice, actually. You are undecided. A year ahead of you. Open. It’s not a blank slate, because you’re not a blank slate. But nothing is settled.
Not a comfortable feeling for you. You would like to have a better idea where you’re going.
You’re in the old bookstore, which is becoming a home away from home, in the nook, which feels like your own special corner. And yet you are not feeling cozy.
Instead, close to the surface, irritability.
You pick up MOMENTS and scan the titles.
Seven Days in a Row, Happiness
Forget it. It’s more like, 7 days in a row, crabbiness.
And then there it is:
The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest
It’s not quite like that for you, but you decide to take a look anyway.
https://elsasemporium.com/crabbiest-sourest-snappiest.html
I'm crabby
more sour than the sourest apple
from the shady side
of a crab apple tree
You smile. Yes, sometimes that’s you.
more ready to snap
than dry kindling
in a red hot fire
Well . . .
more hostile than a hornet
trapped indoors
against a window
the door is open
but the hornet buzzes insanely
unable to see the easy way out
the only way out
Is there a way out for you?
You don’t know, but you are pretty sure there is, and that you will find it.
In the meantime, you decide to read all of The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest.
https://elsasemporium.com/crabbiest-sourest-snappiest.html
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted June 25, 2024
Aloha Elsa.
A moody Moon rising…..June 21, 2024 ‘Full Moon.” ….June 20, 2024 Summer Solstice.