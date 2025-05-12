Heart Breaking Open Wide . . .
You pause. Your breath slows. You stay like that for a moment, very quiet.
Then you let your breath go, and go on to the other poem you felt like reading.
Aliens Have Landed.
Hope and terror and joy all mixed together. Also fear.
You read the poem again, stop at . . .
I am afraid . . .
But in the end, for a moment at least, joy.
There is no such alien in your life, with you awakening to joy.
Has there ever been?
Not completely.
To be continued . . .
