You’ve turned to Heavy Breezes. You’re not up for 11 love poems. But trying one feels about right.

You read slowly. It’s summer …

a book lies beside me

soft cover bent wide open



I look upward

at the twilight

at ivy dark

against a darkened wall



I am waiting

content easy

feel you approaching



I am waiting

I know you're coming

perhaps at a corner

light red

engine idling

groceries on the seat beside you

you easy

sure of me



I am waiting

reading

or not reading

idling

You pause. Who are these people, you wonder, who sit in the summer heat, nothing on their mind but love. Not reading, or meditating, or just plain thinking. Not texting or talking on the phone or watching a video.

Of course it could be something unusual, this just sitting and enjoying the waiting.

Still it pulls you, slows you.

I lean back

breathe deeply

gaze at rooftops

at brick buildings

fire escapes

I don't want escape



I think of supper

salad

strawberries

you on the balcony

beside me

us side by side

in bed

idle

in the langor

of the summer's sultry stillness



We're past the crossroads in our loving

past the doubting

in steady loving

You pause again. Maybe that’s what’s at the heart of what’s going on:

We're past the crossroads in our loving

past the doubting

in steady loving

Maybe they’ve just gotten past those big crossroads. Maybe it’s something new, this feeling of steady loving, knowing deep down they will stay together. Most probably that’s it.

You keep reading.

You come to the end:

I know you're coming

You know I'm waiting

content easy We'll make supper

Love in the nighttime

Love Heavy breezes

Summer slowness brings me to dreams

You don’t turn the page to whatever is next. You are quiet.

In a few minutes you come to a question. Has the writer ever experienced anything like what’s on these pages? It feels so real.

Then an even bigger question comes. What about you?

Your mind goes silent again.

It feels like a very long time before you think anything.

And then it’s just one word.

Infatuation. A big word.

Then another word comes. Crush.

Yes, that’s when you’ve had that feeling of feeling very good, very quietly happy, doing nothing. You remember being in a haze, a daze, for hours, days, when you’ve had a crush on your mind.

You haven’t had that kind of happy waiting feeling with settled loving, not long anyway. You have had it when you’ve been … you slow down before you come to the words … kind of in love with someone.

It takes you a while before you put down MOMENTS and go to the cash, where you ask for Heavy Breezes.

The woman finds it for you, holds it, looks at you with her head tilted a little to one side. “If you go to the Cafe one of these days, you might like to listen to I Welcome Love.” You don’t answer right away, then give a little nod and hand her two dollars. She hands you Heavy Breezes.

To be continued …



Posted April 5, 2024