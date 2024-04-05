A STORY. 27. HEAVY BREEZES
You’ve turned to Heavy Breezes. You’re not up for 11 love poems. But trying one feels about right.
You read slowly. It’s summer …
a book lies beside me
soft cover bent wide open
I look upward
at the twilight
at ivy dark
against a darkened wall
I am waiting
content easy
feel you approaching
I am waiting
I know you're coming
perhaps at a corner
light red
engine idling
groceries on the seat beside you
you easy
sure of me
I am waiting
reading
or not reading
idling
You pause. Who are these people, you wonder, who sit in the summer heat, nothing on their mind but love. Not reading, or meditating, or just plain thinking. Not texting or talking on the phone or watching a video.
Of course it could be something unusual, this just sitting and enjoying the waiting.
Still it pulls you, slows you.
I lean back
breathe deeply
gaze at rooftops
at brick buildings
fire escapes
I don't want escape
I think of supper
salad
strawberries
you on the balcony
beside me
us side by side
in bed
idle
in the langor
of the summer's sultry stillness
We're past the crossroads in our loving
past the doubting
in steady loving
You pause again. Maybe that’s what’s at the heart of what’s going on:
We're past the crossroads in our loving
past the doubting
in steady loving
Maybe they’ve just gotten past those big crossroads. Maybe it’s something new, this feeling of steady loving, knowing deep down they will stay together. Most probably that’s it.
You keep reading.
You come to the end:
I know you're coming
You know I'm waiting
content easy
We'll make supper
Love in the nighttime
Love
Heavy breezes
Summer slowness brings me to dreams
You don’t turn the page to whatever is next. You are quiet.
In a few minutes you come to a question. Has the writer ever experienced anything like what’s on these pages? It feels so real.
Then an even bigger question comes. What about you?
Your mind goes silent again.
It feels like a very long time before you think anything.
And then it’s just one word.
Infatuation. A big word.
Then another word comes. Crush.
Yes, that’s when you’ve had that feeling of feeling very good, very quietly happy, doing nothing. You remember being in a haze, a daze, for hours, days, when you’ve had a crush on your mind.
You haven’t had that kind of happy waiting feeling with settled loving, not long anyway. You have had it when you’ve been … you slow down before you come to the words … kind of in love with someone.
It takes you a while before you put down MOMENTS and go to the cash, where you ask for Heavy Breezes.
The woman finds it for you, holds it, looks at you with her head tilted a little to one side. “If you go to the Cafe one of these days, you might like to listen to I Welcome Love.” You don’t answer right away, then give a little nod and hand her two dollars. She hands you Heavy Breezes.
To be continued …
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted April 5, 2024