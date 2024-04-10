A STORY. 28. DAYS HAVE PASSED
You thought you’d be back to the old bookstore the next day, but you didn’t go. Not the next day. Or the next. Or the next. Maybe you needed a break. Or maybe it was Heavy Breezes. You liked it. But maybe it wasn’t exactly what was right for you.
But now you’re back. You’ve been missing your daily dose of poetry.
You’re back in the bookstore, back in the comfortable old armchair, back holding MOMENTS, back looking over the Table of Contents.
What will it be? You stop at
8 O’Clock
You have no idea where that will take you.
Wherever it is, you decide to go there.
https://elsasemporium.com/8-oclock.html
sunset's gone
the sky still glows
evening strolling
moving along slow
no longer thinking
not yet asleep
it's eight o'clock
shadows are deep …
eight o'clock
eight o'clock
the best time
the very best time
You like this. You like this very much.
You like it so much you turn the page.
Gray Morning
Do you want to go on?
After all, you were just at …
eight o'clock
eight o'clock
the best time
the very best time
Why go past the best time, the very best time?
To be continued …
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted April 10, 2024