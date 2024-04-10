You thought you’d be back to the old bookstore the next day, but you didn’t go. Not the next day. Or the next. Or the next. Maybe you needed a break. Or maybe it was Heavy Breezes. You liked it. But maybe it wasn’t exactly what was right for you.

But now you’re back. You’ve been missing your daily dose of poetry.

You’re back in the bookstore, back in the comfortable old armchair, back holding MOMENTS, back looking over the Table of Contents.

What will it be? You stop at

8 O’Clock

You have no idea where that will take you.

Wherever it is, you decide to go there.

sunset's gone

the sky still glows

evening strolling

moving along slow

no longer thinking

not yet asleep



it's eight o'clock

shadows are deep … eight o'clock

eight o'clock

the best time

the very best time

You like this. You like this very much.

You like it so much you turn the page.

Gray Morning

Do you want to go on?

After all, you were just at …

eight o'clock

eight o'clock

the best time

the very best time

Why go past the best time, the very best time?

To be continued …



Posted April 10, 2024