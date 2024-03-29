A STORY. 20. COMFY AS A PILLOW
You’re settled into the comfortable old armchair. You’ve opened MOMENTS and have decided that today it will be Comfy as a Pillow. That’s what you’re feeling.
https://elsasemporium.com/comfy-as-a-pillow.html
A love poem! You hadn’t expected that, especially not
passionately
to blow the quiet
to have a riot
to join together
ardently
to have a heady diet
of luxurious
intimacy
I wouldn't often try it
it's so unlike my everyday
me
But it sure is a pleasure
something that we treasure
enormously
Hmmm …
passionately
to blow the quiet
to have a riot
to join together
ardently
That isn’t quite like comfy as a pillow.
Yet …
Yet I still
feel relaxed as a yogi
meditating on a lotus
chanting interminably
You give a quiet chuckle, imagining that yogi meditating on a lotus, chanting interminably.
You read the poem again,
https://elsasemporium.com/comfy-as-a-pillow.html
then close the book.
Before you put the book back on the top of the stack, you notice the book under it. LOVE GAMBLE.
Maybe next time …
To be continued . . .
_____________________
Posted March 29, 2024
_____________________
THE STORY SO FAR
A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/1-the-beginning-everything-has-a-beginning
A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-2-after-the-beginning
A STORY. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-3-the-author-interjects
A STORY. 4. NEXT. ALMOST.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-4-next-almost
A STORY. 5. YOU CLOSE THE BOOK.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-5-you-close-the-book
A STORY. 6. YOU ARE BACK IN THE BOOKSHOP.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-6-back-in-the-bookshop
A STORY. 7. GENTLE RAIN
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-7-gentle-rain
A STORY. 8. YOU HAVE OPENED THE BOOK.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-8-you-have-opened-the-book
A STORY. 9. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS A SECOND TIME.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-9-the-author-interjects
A STORY. 10 . THE THIRD VISIT
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-10-the-third-visit
A STORY. 11. A EUREKA FROM THE AUTHOR
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-11-a-eureka-from-the-author
A STORY. 12. YOU TURN THE PAGE
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-12-you-turn-the-page
A STORY. 13. YOU ARE BECOMING A REGULAR
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-13-you-are-becoming-a-regular
A STORY. 14. FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU CHOOSE
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-14-for-the-first-time-you-choose
A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-15-it-hurts-when-we-break
A STORY. 16. THE ARCHEOLOGIST UNEARTHS A TREASURE
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-16-the-archeologist-unearths
A STORY. 17. ACROSS THE ROAD, DOWN THE LANE, IN THE FIELD
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-17-across-the-road-down-the-lane
A STORY. 18. THE MUSIC PLAYS
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-18-the-music-plays
A STORY. 19. YOU HAVE FOUND IT
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-19-you-have-found-it