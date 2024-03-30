A STORY. 21. TAKING STOCK
You made the decision before you came back to the bookshop, that it might be a good idea to take a look at the books in the small stack beside the comfortable armchair.
And once you’re relaxed in the comfortable armchair, your legs stretched out, you carry out your decision.
You pick up MOMENTS but don’t open it. Instead you put it aside.
On the top isn’t the book that was there last time, LOVE GAMBLE, but TIMOTHY CAT IS BACK - a children’s book, from the look of it. You put it aside.
And then there are 4 books, each with a different title, but all with the same cover. A series, by the look of it:
DON’T WASTE MY TIME
CONFUSION
LOVE GAMBLE
HEAVY BREEZES
Under them is:
LOVE POEMS FOR YOU
Right at the bottom is something that seems a little different:
CONFESSIONS OF A LOVE-NOT JUNKIE
It’s been a very long time since you’ve come across so much on love and more love and finally what looks like no love. You don’t even know if you’ve ever seen so much on love, aside from a shelf of women’s romance novels.
What about the rest of life? And what about the news? Disasters? Worldwide dangers?
Well, what about them? They’re always happening.
All the same, you put the books back in their stack, one on top of the other, with MOMENTS on top.
You pick up MOMENTS, open it to the table of contents.
You breathe deeply, relax.
So many different moments.
Walking with John Lennon
Not on Empty, Not on Full
8 O’Clock
The Time for Waiting is Completed
Escape Velocity
Tidal Wave with a Typhoon on the Side
The one that pulls you is Walking with John Lennon.
It’s been a long time since you thought of John Lennon.
To be continued . . .
_____________________
Posted March 20, 2024
_____________________
THE STORY SO FAR
A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/1-the-beginning-everything-has-a-beginning
A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-2-after-the-beginning
A STORY. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-3-the-author-interjects
A STORY. 4. NEXT. ALMOST.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-4-next-almost
A STORY. 5. YOU CLOSE THE BOOK.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-5-you-close-the-book
A STORY. 6. YOU ARE BACK IN THE BOOKSHOP.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-6-back-in-the-bookshop
A STORY. 7. GENTLE RAIN
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-7-gentle-rain
A STORY. 8. YOU HAVE OPENED THE BOOK.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-8-you-have-opened-the-book
A STORY. 9. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS A SECOND TIME.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-9-the-author-interjects
A STORY. 10 . THE THIRD VISIT
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-10-the-third-visit
A STORY. 11. A EUREKA FROM THE AUTHOR
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-11-a-eureka-from-the-author
A STORY. 12. YOU TURN THE PAGE
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-12-you-turn-the-page
A STORY. 13. YOU ARE BECOMING A REGULAR
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-13-you-are-becoming-a-regular
A STORY. 14. FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU CHOOSE
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-14-for-the-first-time-you-choose
A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-15-it-hurts-when-we-break
A STORY. 16. THE ARCHEOLOGIST UNEARTHS A TREASURE
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-16-the-archeologist-unearths
A STORY. 17. ACROSS THE ROAD, DOWN THE LANE, IN THE FIELD
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-17-across-the-road-down-the-lane
A STORY. 18. THE MUSIC PLAYS
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-18-the-music-plays
A STORY. 19. YOU HAVE FOUND IT
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-19-you-have-found-it