You made the decision before you came back to the bookshop, that it might be a good idea to take a look at the books in the small stack beside the comfortable armchair.

And once you’re relaxed in the comfortable armchair, your legs stretched out, you carry out your decision.

You pick up MOMENTS but don’t open it. Instead you put it aside.

On the top isn’t the book that was there last time, LOVE GAMBLE, but TIMOTHY CAT IS BACK - a children’s book, from the look of it. You put it aside.

And then there are 4 books, each with a different title, but all with the same cover. A series, by the look of it:

DON’T WASTE MY TIME

CONFUSION

LOVE GAMBLE

HEAVY BREEZES

Under them is:

LOVE POEMS FOR YOU

Right at the bottom is something that seems a little different:

CONFESSIONS OF A LOVE-NOT JUNKIE

It’s been a very long time since you’ve come across so much on love and more love and finally what looks like no love. You don’t even know if you’ve ever seen so much on love, aside from a shelf of women’s romance novels.

What about the rest of life? And what about the news? Disasters? Worldwide dangers?

Well, what about them? They’re always happening.

All the same, you put the books back in their stack, one on top of the other, with MOMENTS on top.

You pick up MOMENTS, open it to the table of contents.

You breathe deeply, relax.

So many different moments.

Walking with John Lennon

Not on Empty, Not on Full

8 O’Clock

The Time for Waiting is Completed

Escape Velocity

Tidal Wave with a Typhoon on the Side

The one that pulls you is Walking with John Lennon.

It’s been a long time since you thought of John Lennon.

To be continued . . .

Posted March 20, 2024



THE STORY SO FAR

A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING

A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.

A STORY. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS

A STORY. 4. NEXT. ALMOST.

A STORY. 5. YOU CLOSE THE BOOK.

A STORY. 6. YOU ARE BACK IN THE BOOKSHOP.

A STORY. 7. GENTLE RAIN

A STORY. 8. YOU HAVE OPENED THE BOOK.

A STORY. 9. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS A SECOND TIME.

A STORY. 10 . THE THIRD VISIT

A STORY. 11. A EUREKA FROM THE AUTHOR

A STORY. 12. YOU TURN THE PAGE

A STORY. 13. YOU ARE BECOMING A REGULAR

A STORY. 14. FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU CHOOSE

A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART

A STORY. 16. THE ARCHEOLOGIST UNEARTHS A TREASURE

A STORY. 17. ACROSS THE ROAD, DOWN THE LANE, IN THE FIELD

A STORY. 18. THE MUSIC PLAYS

A STORY. 19. YOU HAVE FOUND IT

