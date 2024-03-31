Among all the titles in the Table of Contents, one stands out for you. Waking with John Lennon. It’s been a long time since you thought of John Lennon.

You turn to that page.

https://elsasemporium.com/walking-with-john-lennon.html

What would you say to John Lennon, if you met him now?

Maybe you’d say: It’s not like you imagined. There’s so much more. Ever so much.

Or maybe it would be: Welcome, old friend, any ideas on how to get out of this mess?

You think of all that’s going on in the world around you.

You leave the bookshop lost in your thoughts.

To be continued . . .

A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted March 31, 2024







