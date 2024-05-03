It’s the author once more.

In Lord of the Rings, Gandalf the wizard comes to Frodo the hobbit. Frodo says yes to Gandalf, and Frodo’s friends say yes to Frodo.

For a moment there are two potential paths. In one, Frodo says no. In the other, he says yes. But actually, given that Frodo is Frodo, there is only one path.

For many of us, often there is no Gandalf, and there are many potential paths.

In a moment, everything can change. Or we may stay stuck, undecided.

On the other hand, often we long for such a moment, and there is none. There is no Call of the Wild, except within us.



Right now, I look ahead. So many paths for the story to go along, those paths again branching in different directions. I can’t see far ahead.

I’ve been thinking, lately, of moments that pull us along one lifeline or another.



There was the moment the words came into my head:

A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING Everything has a beginning. Open any book. It has a beginning.

If I went with the words, they would take me on a path. I could have decided against going along that path. I had no idea where I was heading. All the same, like Frodo set out, I set out.

Other moments like that are coming to mind. I have taken many paths.



But just now, looking back, coming to mind are moments when I didn’t give a moment a chance.

https://elsasemporium.com/in-a-moment.html

In a moment

in a flash

I walk past the moment is gone

I’ve walked on

have not paused

returned the glance

I remember a minister talking about sitting with many people who were dying. All the regrets were about things not done, chances not taken. I’m sure the regrets were not about all the roads not taken, but about those where there was an inner yes, especially a strong inner yes.

in a moment

in a flash the moment comes

is there the moment’s passed

I’ve recently written more than once about chances not taken.

https://elsasemporium.com/in-that-moment.html

For a moment, a minute

two paths



In one

we let the moment pass

In one

we somehow

somehow somehow

meet

But that’s not what happened.

I let the moment pass

break the look

walk on

as if it hadn’t happened

I don’t look back

except . . .

except . . .

I am looking back

except . . .

the moment

has stayed in me

frozen in time



I did not let this emerging story pass. I listened to the inner yes.

A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING Everything has a beginning. Open any book. It has a beginning.



Now there is something as crucial as allowing the beginning to happen - the ongoing journey. In many ways, the initial flash is easy. There it is, yes or no.

But following the yes is not enough. What happens next? And then? How do things move from an initial flash to a good ongoing middle?

Just think of the high divorce rate.

But there is also the possibility of something ongoing and good.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

Posted May 3, 2024

