Once again, a rupture. A break.

Over the last few days, in the world around me, something that appears a massive setback. There is a trial of someone on the side of truth, human rights and justice. On the other side, those against all these things. I have been giving time to keeping people informed. All appeared to be going well. Suddenly a twist - a case law, according to which what is legal according to the law, is not legal. Then he is strip-searched and put into solitary confinement for the weekend of his birthday.

At the same time, on another continent, someone has been charged and imprisoned, no bail, not even a preliminary hearing, for almost a year for a crime he could not have committed - setting an unnatural fire.

The details are not what matters. What counts: instead of being able in any way to count on the law, one can count on the incredible ill-will, the desire to destroy, of those against us.

With the sudden rupture, so much changes in a moment. I think back to:

For a moment, a minute

two paths

I come to the question: what do I do with that precious thing - my time? I have spent so much time, so many years, doing what I can for truth, good thinking, human rights - listening to the call of the world.

But what about that other world I have also inhabited - the world of the personal, of love, tenderness, loss, and of personal conflicts and failings. Such a rich world - part of what those against us are out to destroy.

For a moment, a minute

two paths

The intensity of the threat pulls me to give it all my time. It would be so easy - as has often happened in my life - to be pulled entirely into the huge threats to my world, to life, to humanity, to the animal and plant worlds.

But to do that is to betray that other world, that rich personal world - and to betray the part of myself which has, for instance, written so many personal poems and also cared and thought deeply about developing fully, flourishing fully.

Plus, what is all that work for, that work for the world I care to preserve, if I am not protecting my own work?

So where do I go with this very limited thing - time? I choose not to stay entirely with the world outside, but to keep at least part of the time for the personal, as with this piece from long ago.

https://elsasemporium.com/tenderness.html

Tenderness

in the way you place

your hand on my face

in your embrace

and in your gaze Tenderness

in the way you place

your hands around mine

time after time

such tenderness

https://elsasemporium.com/tenderness.html

It’s so easy to almost forget that tenderness, to get so caught up in what’s happening in the world. It’s been a long time since I spent much time in the world of creativity.

But now, it is time for A STORY.

I will continue listening to “the call of the world.” I will also listen to this other call - the call of deep inner living and creativity.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted May 7, 2024

