You’ve been away from the second-hand bookshop for a while. Now you’re back. You take a deep contented breath as you turn the door knob, hear the tinkle of the bell as you open the door. Then there’s the woman at the cash, reading as usual, and the creak of the worn floorboards.

You remember what you read, on your last visit to the old bookstore. Shopping for Dreams.

A question crosses your mind. What are your dreams? Do you really have any? Any real longings?

So much has changed from the days when you dreamed of being a super-hero. As for love, it’s also been a long time.

You take your time relaxing into the comfortable old armchair, then picking up MOMENTS, turning to the table of contents. So what will it be today?

Who is This Person I Call Me?

Who Will Help Me With My Spark?

Heart Breaking Open Wide

None of those titles pull you right now.

There’s a title you haven’t noticed before:

I Welcome Love

Would you really welcome love? Somehow love feelings haven’t stirred in you for quite a while. You remember the longing. You also remember how often no one was there.

And now?

You decide to turn to I Welcome Love.

To be continued …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

Posted May 9, 2024