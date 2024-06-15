You think that you know

but you don't know

Over and over you’ve wanted to shout that at people.

You think that you know

but you don't know

Over and over and over.

You think that you know

but you don't know

You’ve also said those words to yourself - especially to a past self who didn’t have a clue about so much you know now. When you say the words to yourself, your tone is rueful. You shake your head a little and sigh.

You think that you know

but you don't know

You know there’s still so much you don’t know.

You turn to the poem again.

https://elsasemporium.com/you-think-that-you-know.html

You think that you know

but you don't know

You think that you have

but you've been had You don't know You've been had

To be continued . . .



Posted June 14, 2024