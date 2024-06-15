You think that you know
but you don't know
Over and over you’ve wanted to shout that at people.
You think that you know
but you don't know
Over and over and over.
You think that you know
but you don't know
You’ve also said those words to yourself - especially to a past self who didn’t have a clue about so much you know now. When you say the words to yourself, your tone is rueful. You shake your head a little and sigh.
You think that you know
but you don't know
You know there’s still so much you don’t know.
You turn to the poem again.
https://elsasemporium.com/you-think-that-you-know.html
You think that you know
but you don't know
You think that you have
but you've been had
You don't know
You've been had
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted June 14, 2024
As an immortal spiritual being - you know - but day in, day out you're told you don't know