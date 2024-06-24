You think that you know

but you don't know

Those words have stayed with you for days. The way people go around, not knowing, thinking everything is business as usual. And then there’s all you didn’t know, and everything you still don’t know - whatever that might be.

On top of that, somehow the toaster got set to dark, and the toast came out burnt.

And you didn’t look where you were going, and almost fell flat on your face when there was a sudden drop in the sidewalk.

Is that why you’re in such a lousy mood, wanting to snap at cashiers who put bananas at the bottom instead of the top, at people who walk around texting and looking like zombies?

You know that’s not it. You’re at loose ends. That’s the way it has been at the start of every sabbatical. How will you use the gift of this year, to do with as you like. This is almost certainly your last sabbatical. Before the next one, you will likely have crossed over into what is called retirement - new tires, as you call it. You can’t be forced to retire, but maybe it’s getting close to the time for new tires.

Anyway, who knows what the world will be like, in seven years. There are wars and more looming wars. There’s transhumanism - the end of humans. There are ongoing reports of some illness on the horizon set to wipe out billions.

But right now, in front of you is this year. What will it be? So may books to be written.

It could be something a bit bitterly tongue-in-cheek. On the Ethical Implications of the Farming of Humans. That title has kept going through your mind. Because, as you well know, to some, the earth is a huge farm and we are being farmed, ever more corralled, like into 15 minute cities.

But do you want to give a year of life - such a precious thing, life - to such a book?

Or the book could be You Think That You Know . . . But You Don’t Know. You could even use that as a text book. It could be a very good and useful book.

But do you want to give it a year of your life? At this point in your life? That kind of topic has been very much up your alley. But maybe not at this time.

This is your fourth sabbatical. At the end of each of the others, you had a book.

And this time?

You came across some words about poetry the other day. From Celia Farber. They went something like:

Poetry is an escape from dead currencies. It represents, not freedom of speech, but freedom of thought. It is the alchemy of words.

It’s unexpected, this reading of poetry you’ve stumbled into. You haven’t done it since high school, when you were made to read a few poems. You remember the title of one. Ode to a Skylark. You remember nothing about the poem.

Another potential title comes to mind. On the Ethical Implications of a World without Poetry.

Or it could be The Ethical Implications of Reading Poetry.

Or simply On Coming to Read Poetry.

Poetry hasn’t been part of your world. And now it is.

You decide to stay undecided, to give things time - which no one seems to have these days. Everything in such a rush. But not poetry.

To be continued . . .



Posted June 23, 2024